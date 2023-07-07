Funeral services for Carol Ross Thompson, 74, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Harvey officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson was born August 4, 1948 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to the late Etta Loraine (McAlpine) and David Clinton Green, and died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Thompson had resided in Lufkin for over 40 years and was employed with Lufkin Printing for 30 years. She loved taking care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Thompson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Cecil Thompson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Charlotte Thompson of Huntington; daughter, Theresa Vaughn of Lufkin; grandchildren, Lindsey Miller, Christopher Vaughn, Tabitha Vaughn, Corey Jordan, Marcus Thompson, and Michael Thompson; 14 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Iona and John Scarborough of Lufkin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and JoAnn Thompson and Roy and Gloria Thompson, all of Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Clara Goff and Gladys Barlow; and brother-in-law, Hershel Thompson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or the American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
