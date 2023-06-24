Funeral services for Carolyn Davis Johnson, 78, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leroy Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Carlisle Cemetery in Trinity County with Brother Raymond Smith officiating.
Mrs. Johnson was born January 19, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Annie Marie (Wilson) and Jimmy Marshall “J.M.” Pigg, and died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Johnson worked in banking for 25 years and was the Groveton City Secretary for 12 years. She enjoyed reading, growing flowers and people watching, and loved music of all kinds. Mrs. Johnson loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Louie Johnson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Kerwin Smith of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Julie Davis of Huntington; special family friends, Michelle Lee and John Reynolds; son, Louie Lynn Johnson, Jr. of Dayton; grandchildren and spouses, Trent and Brooklynn Smith of Bryan, Zane and Chandler Smith of Dallas, Kyle and Meghan Davis of Dickinson, and Katie and Blake Stone of DeKalb; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, J.B. Pigg and Lloyd Hutchison; and sisters, Patsy Smith and Shirley Garton.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Davis, Trent Smith, Zane Smith, Blake Stone, Roger Johnson, and John Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 171, Long Branch, Texas 75669.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning prior to the services.
