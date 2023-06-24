Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Carolyn Davis Johnson

Funeral services for Carolyn Davis Johnson, 78, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leroy Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Carlisle Cemetery in Trinity County with Brother Raymond Smith officiating.

