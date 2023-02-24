Chad Hendrix departed from this life surrounded by his loving family on February 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. He was born on June 22, 1963 in Longview, Texas to Herman and Billie Hendrix.
Chad graduated from Lufkin High School in 1981. While there, he was an officer in the Key Club, Honor Guard for the Panther Pride Drill team and lettered three years in tennis.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin University, he spent his career in technology, mostly in Austin.
Chad loved being a father, enjoyed listening to classic music, watching movies and football with his family. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan, and took great pride in grilling for his family.
Preceding him in death are his father, Dr. Herman L. Hendrix; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Hendrix, and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Altom.
Survivors are: his mother, Billie Hendrix of Lufkin, Ginger Caldwell of College Station, Nathan of Dallas, Calvin and wife Maddy of Austin, and daughter Victoria of Austin. Two uncles: John Altom, and Dave Altom and wife Kay and numerous cousins.
The memorial service will be at Denman Avenue Baptist Church Saturday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. Conducting the service will be minister Ron Meadows and Chad’s friend: Mike Windsor. Visitation will follow the service.
