Chad Hendrix departed from this life surrounded by his loving family on February 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. He was born on June 22, 1963 in Longview, Texas to Herman and Billie Hendrix.

Chad graduated from Lufkin High School in 1981. While there, he was an officer in the Key Club, Honor Guard for the Panther Pride Drill team and lettered three years in tennis.

Tags

Recommended for you