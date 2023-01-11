Chad McCarty
Funeral services for Chad McCarty, 36, of Rosenburg, TX formally of Diboll, TX, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX with Bro. Roy Hall officiating.
Chad McCarty was born on April 14, 1986, in Lufkin, TX, to Timothy McCarty and Tamisha (Carnley) Luce, and passed away at the age of 36 in his home in Rosenburg, TX.
Chad was a beloved husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. From a young age he was always someone who stood out for his amazing mind and personality. Chad was very intelligent and always seemed to want to learn more. Everyone loved Chad for how kind he was; he was always willing to help out anyone in need. He had a heart of gold. Chad had a warm spot in his heart for animals; especially dogs and birds. You would be hard pressed to find someone who adored and cared for animals as much as Chad did. Chad was the founder and owner of Norffman LLC. Chad had aspirations to travel the world and had recently returned from a trip to Italy with his family. One of Chad’s favorite hobbies was making soap; he very often would gift his soap to friends and family. Chad very much loved to indulge in his hobbies with anyone that was interested. Chad was also the best uncle anyone could ask for; he made sure to spend as much time as possible with his nephews and niece. Chad’s nephews, Chris and Brayden, always regarded Chad as their best friend. Chad will always be remembered for his wonderful ability to light up any room with his hilarious jokes, beautiful smile, and caring personality.
Chad is survived by his wife, Tiffany McCarty; children, Julie and Johnathan Tomaiko; parents, Tamisha and Woodie Luce of Diboll; parents, Tim and Sue McCarty of Richmond; sisters, Merissa McCarty, Felicity Luce, and Amber Thelen; brothers, Robby and Randall Petty; grandfather, Jose Mott; nephews, Christopher Street and Brayden McCarty; niece, Nadia Ritchie; along with other family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sarah Mott; grandparents, Sheila and Kenneth Lawson; great-grandparents, Barney and Nettie Mae Goins; and great-grandparents, Earl and Evelyn Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Grigsby, DJ Mark, Thomas Pitts, Brice Kirkland, Daniel Michaud, and Jeremy Chandler.
Special memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or American Bird Conservancy.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
