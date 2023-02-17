Charles Hearn, Sr., age 82, of Lufkin passed away February 3, 2023 due to a sudden illness.
He was born in Lufkin June 10, 1940 to Travis and Zelda Hearn. He attended Lufkin schools followed by Stephen F. Austin State University. Charles married his wife, Donna (Gildner) Hearn, in 1960. He worked for 40 plus years and retired from Southwest Color where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard, and he was an avid reader. Charles was a loving husband and father, good friend, and a caring Christian man that you could always count on, helping anyone he saw that needed help.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 plus years, Donna, and son, Charles Hearn, Jr. Other survivors include his granddaughter, Chancey Garner and husband Kendrick of Lufkin; granddaughter, Tara Zavala of Tyler and her children Kaedence, Caleb and Gabriel; sister, Mary Lee Abney of Lufkin; and sister-in-law, Marion Hampton and husband Kent of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Carrie; and brother, T.L. Hearn.
A celebration of life will be held in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
