Funeral services for Charlie “C.W.” Jumper, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Swetnam and Skyler Burchinal officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Mr. Jumper was born June 3, 1934 in Hudson, Texas, the son of the late Clara Woosley and Willie B. Jumper. He passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 surrounded by his family at his residence.