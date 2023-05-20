Funeral services for Charlotte A. “Charlie” Havard, 69, of Huntington will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Ms. Havard was born October 15, 1953 in Freeport, Texas to the late Wanda (Pyle) and Rufus Winfred Jones, and died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her residence.
Ms. Havard retired from Quad Graphics (formerly Sullivan Graphics) after 15 years of employment. After retiring she enjoyed working with her brother painting houses. Family was very important to her and she was devoted to caring for her mother and brother. She enjoyed going to flea markets and shopping for antiques. Ms. Havard was a loyal friend to many.
Survivors include her son, Jason Havard of Huntington; grandchildren, Madeline Havard, Hannah Havard, Kinlee Havard, Jaxson Havard, and Ava Havard, all of Huntington; great-grandson, Kash of Huntington; siblings and spouses, Richard and Suzanne Jones, Donna and Larry Whisenant, Joe and Laura Jones, Terry and Deanna Jones, all of Lufkin, Denise and John Pickens of Abilene, and Randall Jones of Lufkin; special friends, Tempest Gilbert and her daughters Ella and Jessie, Donna Sprayberry, and Darlene Havard; and a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lynn Brookshire.
Pallbearers will be Madeline Havard, Jaxson Havard, Joe Jones, Terry Jones, Michael Jones, and T.J. Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Havard and Shawn Havard.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Hospice in the Pines for their wonderful care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
