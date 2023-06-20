shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Charlotte V. Williams, 72, of Pollok, will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollok, Texas.

Mrs. Williams was born on March 4, 1951, in Liberty, Texas, to the late James Hardy Walters and Verlene (Bohler) Walters, and died Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Crosby, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you