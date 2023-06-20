Funeral services for Charlotte V. Williams, 72, of Pollok, will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollok, Texas.
Mrs. Williams was born on March 4, 1951, in Liberty, Texas, to the late James Hardy Walters and Verlene (Bohler) Walters, and died Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Crosby, Texas.
Mrs. Williams loved children and raised many as her own. She was the best cook and everyone looked forward to eating whatever she was cooking. Mrs. Williams was a talented seamstress and loved to crochet. She made all of her husband's welding hats. Mrs. Williams enjoyed going on "sister trips" and absolutely loved every minute of them.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angel and Michael Tobias of Crosby, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Gerri and Tim Jones of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Eric Sanders of Angleton, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Shawn and Travis Moore of Kountze, TX; daughter, Michelle Lynn Williams of Saratoga, TX; son, Keith Posey of Porter, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Scott Craig of Liberty, TX; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Tonya Walters of Call, TX; sister, Rhonda Walters of Porter, TX; sister, Shirley Walters of Chandler, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wade Williams; and brothers, Jerry Walters and James Barker.
Pallbearers will be Wade West, Scott West, James Ford, Geoff Soto, Michael Tobias, and Preston Posey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Walters and Tim Jones.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.