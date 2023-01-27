Memorial services for Cheryl Harris Johnson, 56, of Corrigan will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Corrigan with Reverend Lesly Wilkinson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Cheryl was born October 11, 1966 in Douglas, Arizona to Rose and Don Harris, and died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Hospice in the Pines inpatient unit in Lufkin.
Although she was born in Arizona, Cheryl and her family moved to Corrigan when she was in elementary school. For the next 50 years, Cheryl would call Corrigan home and create a lifetime of memories and a legacy that would span two generations.
After graduating from Corrigan-Camden High School in 1985, Cheryl attended Stephen F. Austin State University. She later earned her massage therapy license and ultimately began a massage therapy practice in Polk County. Additionally, she served as a guard with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. But perhaps she is best known in East Texas as the co-owner of Johnson Kennels where she helped to train thousands of hunting dogs, including award-winning retrievers.
As a certified dog trainer, Cheryl had a passion for animals. Over the last five years while fighting a courageous battle with cancer, Cheryl found therapy in pet sitting for her friends while they were out of town. Affectionately known as “Aunt Cheryl” to her four-legged companions, protective pet owners always knew their dogs, cats, horses and even 4-H animals were receiving the best of care when Aunt Cheryl was in the house.
Cheryl was a “people” person. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. Before completely retiring from the workforce, Cheryl worked part-time at Hughes Truck Stop in Corrigan as a cashier where she could keep in touch with the latest happenings in Corrigan.
While Cheryl had a diverse career, the most important job was being a mom to her two boys, Mason and Blaze, and Nana to her precious grandbabies Kason, Raylan, Brinley, Presley, and Baylen Kate.
Survivors include her mother, Rose Harris; sons, Mason Harris and Blaze Johnson; grandchildren Kason, Raylan, Brinley, Presley, and Baylen Kate; sister, Terry Jones; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Letty Harris, and Robbie and Sherry Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Harris; grandparents, George and Teresa Brizzolara and Charlie and Margaret Harris.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 North John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
