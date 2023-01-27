Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Cheryl (Harris) Johnson

Memorial services for Cheryl Harris Johnson, 56, of Corrigan will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Corrigan with Reverend Lesly Wilkinson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

