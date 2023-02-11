Cloise Blue Green
Cloise Blue Green of Lufkin, Texas passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born on November 22, 1936 to Floyd Blue and Velma Scroggins Blue in Conway County, Arkansas. On July 26, 1954, She married Billy Joe Green, the great love of her life with whom she started a family that includes four children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Her kindness and generosity to others was a central point of all aspects of her life. In addition to leading the care of her family of six, Cloise worked for the state of Illinois for twenty years and retired as a manager of general accounting. She worked side by side with her husband Bill in service to others through churches they attended in Tennessee, Illinois and Texas. Cloise and Bill were widely known as kind and hospitable people, living out the love of Christ by welcoming others into their home for meals, conversation, and support. Additionally, education and writing were deeply important to Cloise. She attended community college in Illinois, and after retiring, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in literary studies. She graduated cum laude from the University of Texas Dallas at the age of sixty. Her writing spanned journals, papers for class, letters to loved ones, and holiday cards with long family updates. Her commitment to love and care for others from close family and friends to the broader community will be remembered and continued by those who love her. Cloise is survived by her children, Linda Bruner and husband, David of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Carol Weber and husband, Jeff of Decatur, Alabama, Susan Green Faver and husband, Kent of Lufkin, Texas, Steven Green and wife, Diana of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Bruner and wife, Amy, Jessica Bruner, Josh Weber, Nikki Weber, Hailey Weber Schmidt and husband, Thom, Megan Faver Hartline and husband, Garrison, Macey Faver and husband, Omar Talpur; great grandchildren, Allyson, Lauren and Ezekiel Bruner, James and Kaylin Hrehor, Emillia and Chloe Schmidt, Samuel and Sylvie Faver Hartline; sister, Barbara Jean Crowell of Clinton, Arkansas; brothers, Lowell Blue of Southaven, Mississippi and Carroll Dwight Blue of Wilmington, Delaware; and numerous other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Dwayne Blue. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Elmwood Cemetery in Morrilton, Arkansas. Donations in her name can be made to The Joseph House — https://thejosephhouse.com/donations/; CASA of the Pines https://www.casapines.org; or the charity of your choice. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
