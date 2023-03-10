Mrs. Clydie Mae Holt, age 95, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in San Augustine.
Mrs. Holt was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Norton, Texas, to parents Jessie and Fannie (Boyd) Jones. She was a longtime resident of San Augustine County where she and her late husband, Burval, owned and operated a feed store. She loved her family dearly and was very active in the daily routine of farm life where she loved to garden and raise cattle. She was a beloved member of San Augustine Church of Christ.
Those who are left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sharon Taylor of Huntington and Glenda Swor of Huntsville; daughter-in-law, Sandy Holt of San Augustine; grandchildren, Jennifer Truss of Huntington, Lora Holt of Livingston, Chad Swor of New Waverly, Emily Holt of Lufkin, Brian Holt of Groveton, LeeAnn Jones of Huntsville, and TeWayne Holt of Center; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burval Holt; and her son, Wayne Holt.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Wyman Roberts Chapel, San Augustine.
Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holt Cemetery, located on County Road 201, off FM 3017, near San Augustine.
