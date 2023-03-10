Mrs. Clydie Mae Holt, age 95, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in San Augustine.

Mrs. Holt was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Norton, Texas, to parents Jessie and Fannie (Boyd) Jones. She was a longtime resident of San Augustine County where she and her late husband, Burval, owned and operated a feed store. She loved her family dearly and was very active in the daily routine of farm life where she loved to garden and raise cattle. She was a beloved member of San Augustine Church of Christ.

