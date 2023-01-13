Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

DaKody Tyshaun Amhad Hall

Funeral services for DaKody Tyshaun Amhad Hall, 15, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Herman Scott, Pastor Carlos Martinez, Pastor Orvin Garrett, and Pastor Scotty Bland officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Luke Cemetery in San Augustine.