Funeral services for DaKody Tyshaun Amhad Hall, 15, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Herman Scott, Pastor Carlos Martinez, Pastor Orvin Garrett, and Pastor Scotty Bland officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Luke Cemetery in San Augustine.
DaKody was born February 14, 2007 in Center, Texas, and died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Lufkin.
The jack of all trades in our family bunch was our baby boy DaKody Hall. Not many ran into him and didn’t love him from the minute he started talking. It was hard not to take any type of feeling towards him because of how sweet, loving, appreciative, and blessful he was and it showed. DaKody was only 15 with a whole life full of nothing but goals and the ambition to achieve every one. His father (Cleveland “Bobo” Payne) was his number one role model and who he valued to be as he continued to grow as a man before our eyes. The young man he was becoming had a strong walk in faith and was our motivation. He loved his family and prayed for them every day he could.
DaKody loved Lufkin High School as a second home, the weight room to be exact. He played football and did powerlifting. His smile was contagious and his personality was infectious on anyone who encountered him anytime during his period of attending Lufkin ISD.
DaKody cherished his momma (Karmen Hall) more than anything in the world and his older siblings (Lazarreya, Kar’licia, Telyhia and Carl) came right after. We’re hurting deeply right now but this is a celebration none the less for DaKody Hall so please cherish the good memories with us for him and remember it’s never goodbye, it’s see you later.
Sincerely, his family.
Survivors include his mother, Karmen Hall; dad, Carl White, Sr.; siblings, LaZarreya Hall Moultrie, Karlicia Moultrie, Carl White, Jr., and Prince White; grandmother, Brenda Hall; grandparents, Karen Livingston and John Donise; aunts, Kimberly Hall-Nobles, Latisha Sigler, Keanna Warren, and Kayla Randle; uncles, Kevin Hall, Danel Warren, Kirkland Warren, and Christian White; great-aunt, Debrah Mosby; God parents, Tabatha Joinor-Payne, Cleveland Payne, and Michelle Payne; God siblings, LaDedra Anthony, Decquarius Payne, Briana Mosby, and Jarvis Payne; and a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland “Bobo” Payne; great-grandmother, Annie Murl Jenkins; and uncle, Kody Hall.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Joel Olivarez, Chad Martinez, Richard Dyson, Jr., “Big Richard” Dyson, Sr., Kirkland, Landon, Jarvis, and Chandlor Taylor.
Honorary pallbearer will be Dacquarius.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services at the church.
