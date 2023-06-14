Memorial services for Dan Longacre, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin with Reverend Steve Killam officiating.
Dan was born September 16, 1943 in De Queen, Arkansas to the late Martha (Gray) and Dan Grady Longacre, and passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home after an extended illness.
Born in De Queen, Arkansas, Dan grew up in Baytown. A graduate of Lee HS in Baytown and Stephen F Austin State University, Dan worked as a forestry consultant. His love of the outdoors was apparent in not only his profession, but in his obsession with hunting and fishing. He volunteered his time with Methodist Men, Lufkin Evening Lions Club, and the Girl and Boy Scouts of East Texas. In addition, Dan was a 15+ gallon donor to Stewart Blood Center.
Known to his friends and family as “The King of BS”, he had a story for every topic and knew people all over East Texas to incorporate into his stories. He could never pass a small dog or a child without trying to make a friend.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jane; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Kenny Bernzweig of Allen; daughter, Lisa Longacre of Hockley; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Debbie Longacre of Horatio, Arkansas; grandsons, Brian and Andrew Bernzweig.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ducks Unlimited at ducks.org; First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901; or make a blood donation in your local community.
