Memorial services for Daniel Wesley Burges, 62, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Burges was born September 21, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Loney Verlene (Jones) and Daniel Doyle Burges, and died Monday, February 13, 2023 in a hospital in Houston.
Daniel was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He was employed with Oak Creek Homes and owned and operated Burges House Communications as a free-lance writer and photographer. He was a former student of Texas A&M Class of ‘81and loved being an Aggie. He loved being a dad and was proud of the Burges name. Daniel loved his church family and was a committed Christian and faithful member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Lauren Burgess of Denver, Colorado; Lauren’s mother, Judy D. Burgess of Wheeling, West Virginia; cousins, Roger Burgess and wife Linda of Lufkin, Clint Burges of Lumberton, Windy Burges of Lufkin, Delwin Burgess, Jerry Burgess and wife Terri, and Sandra Renfro, all of Hudson; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
