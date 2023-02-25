Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for David Craig Wilde, 63, of Huntington will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Many, Louisiana.

David passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family and friends. After receiving a cancer diagnosis in April 2022, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and making memories with his children and grandchildren.