Funeral services for David Craig Wilde, 63, of Huntington will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Many, Louisiana.
David passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family and friends. After receiving a cancer diagnosis in April 2022, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and making memories with his children and grandchildren.
Born on March 30, 1959 to Don and Carol Wilde, David was raised in Houston, Texas. After graduating from North Shore High School in 1977, he later moved to Lufkin where he enjoyed a life in the country, more suited to his love of the outdoors. He attended Angelina College followed by Stephen F. Austin State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. The majority of his career was spent as an agent for Allstate Insurance, and later he entered the oil and gas industry until he retired.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many hobbies throughout this life including hunting, fishing and traveling, especially the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. He could often be found reading books about the old west or watching his favorite John Wayne movies, as he had a love for anything western. But his greatest pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved being their “Happy”.
David was survived by his wife of 26 years, Deana; sons, Cody Wilde and wife Kaitlyn, Logan Wilde and fiancée Catie Russell; grandchildren, Wrenley Grace and John David Wilde, all of Huntington; parents, Don and Carol Wilde; brothers, Russell and Michael Wilde, all of Cypress; mother and father-in-law, Dean and Reba Tarpley; brother and sisters-in-law, Grant and Jennifer Tarpley, Brad and Tabitha Ivey, and Bugs and Ashley Veuleman, all of Many, Louisiana; cousin, Cindy Green and husband Larry of Lufkin; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Grant Tarpley, Gauge Tarpley, Mike Wilde, Dylan Masters, Blain Veuleman, Sam Buford, and Melvin Oestriech.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 70 Tarpley Road, Many, Louisiana 71449 or The Legend Williamson Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.