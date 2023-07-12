David Kelsey

Funeral services for David Lynn Kelsey, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Ronnie Frankins officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Kelsey was born on May 12, 1946, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Aaron Jackson Kelsey and Edna Louise (Dominy) Kelsey, and died Monday, July 10, 2023, in his residence.
Mr. Kelsey was of the Christian faith. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Kelsey was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed football and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. Mr. Kelsey enjoyed basketball and played during his school years. He liked listening to bluegrass and spending time gardening. He loved his fur baby, Prissy.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Rene Richards of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jody and John McCann of The Woodlands, TX; grandson and wife, David and Val Crain of Lumberton, TX; granddaughter and husband, Morgan and Ruben Robledo of Lufkin; granddaughter, Mia Cowan of The Woodlands, TX; great grandson, Silas Crain of Lumberton, TX; great granddaughter, Ruby Robledo of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Merle Kelsey of Palestine TX; brother, Reagan Kelsey of Lufkin; brother, Doug Kelsey of Lufkin; sister, Joy Pinner of Lufkin; sister Annette Allen of Lufkin; sister Brenda Green of Lufkin; and numerous other family members and close friends; and dog, Prissy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jo (Wells) Kelsey, parents, Aaron Jackson Kelsey and Edna Louise (Dominy) Kelsey, father-in-law, Elvis Leon Wells, and mother-in-law, Ina Mae (Bailey) Wells.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Wells, John McCann, Ruben Robledo, Doug Kelsey, James Kelsey, and Cy Kelsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Crain, Lloyd Kelsey, and Reagan Kelsey.
Special memorials may be made to any Veteran organization of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
