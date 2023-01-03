Funeral services for David LaRay Lamon, 74, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Pastor David Hunt and Pastor Justin Bullard officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Lamon was born on February 3, 1948, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Ed Orville Lamon and Zelma Lorraine (Thompson) Lamon, and died Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Lamon served as a Drill Sergeant in the United States Army and was a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin. First and foremost, he loved to study the Bible. Mr. Lamon’s favorite subject to study was prophecy, and Oneness of the Godhead. He was an active prayer warrior, always praying for his family and friends. Mr. Lamon enjoyed coaching his children in sports activities, working in his flowerbeds, hunting, and fishing. He loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Mr. Lamon is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lana Lamon of Lufkin; daughter and fiancé, Tammy Lamon and Jeremy Jernigan of Bullard, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and JoAna Lamon of Wells, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Charles Spradlin of Franklin, GA; stepson and wife, Brandon and Patricia Pope of Arlington, TX; stepdaughter and special friend, Rebecca Pope and Matthew Hall of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Kasey Pawlak of Wells, TX; grandson, Stephen Pawlak of Washington D.C.; grandson, Tyler Lamon of El Paso, TX; grandson and fiancé, Tony Williams and Lacie Husband of Lufkin; granddaughter, Nikki Lamon of Wells, TX; granddaughter, Destini Tobias of Douglasville, GA; grandson and wife, Keagan and Erin Spradlin of Franklin, GA; grandson, Colby Lamon of Wells, TX; grandson, Jacob Lamon of Wells, TX; grandson, Blake Pope of College Station, TX; granddaughter, Emory Pope of Arlington, TX; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Andy Lamon of Mont Belvieu, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Monica Lamon of Pasadena, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and fur baby, Tink.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby Lamon and Thomas Lamon; and sister, Anna Lamon.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Pawlak, Tyler Lamon, Keagan Spradlin, Tony Williams, Colby Lamon, and Jacob Lamon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Elwin Lamon, Kelvin Lamon, and Blake Pope.
Special memorials may be made to the Eastview United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 407 N. Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
