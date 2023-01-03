shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for David LaRay Lamon, 74, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Pastor David Hunt and Pastor Justin Bullard officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr. Lamon was born on February 3, 1948, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Ed Orville Lamon and Zelma Lorraine (Thompson) Lamon, and died Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Lufkin.