David Lyons

Funeral service for David Lyons, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain M.E. Lyons of Hospice in the Pines officiating. Interment will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery, Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas.