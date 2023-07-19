Funeral service for David Lyons, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain M.E. Lyons of Hospice in the Pines officiating. Interment will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery, Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas.
David was born September 29, 1938 in Jennings, LA, to the late Marie Louise Miller and Clinton Riley Lyons. He peacefully passed from this world to his heavenly home on Friday, July 14, 2023.
During his childhood, David always wanted to become a soldier. He joined the army in 1958 at the age of 18 and served 11 years in the US Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. David served 25 years in the US Army & Texas National Guard. He ended his soldier career with 15 years in the Army Reserve and fully retired in 1998.
While living in Dallas/ Ft. Worth area, David met and married Betty Oliver Wolff in 1973. In 1975, they moved to Lufkin, where they both were employed at the Lufkin Daily News, David as a type-setter, and Betty in the editing department. David completed his service in the Army National Guard here in Lufkin. David suffered a stroke around 1987, and has lived the remainder of his life as a nursing home resident.
Survivors include step-daughter, Lori Letney and husband, Greg, of Lufkin, TX; step-son, Barry Wolff and wife, Julie, of Lakewood, CA; brothers, Dennis Lyons of Fort Worth, TX, and Roger Lyons of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Irma Ellison of St. Albans, WV;
8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Betty Lyons; brother, Robert Lyons; and sister, Brenda Lyons Strickland.
We, the family, wish to express our sincere appreciation to the staff of Southland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Lufkin and Hospice in the Pines for their gentle and compassionate care given to David.
The family will receive friends and family from 9:00 AM to 10 AM at Gipson Funeral Home for visitation prior to services.
