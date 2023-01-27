Carlos Alday Jr.

Services for Carlos Alday Jr., 31, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Davis Memorial Gardens. He was born Jan. 26, 1991, and died Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will be from from 7-9 p.m. today in the funeral home chapel.

