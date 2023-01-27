Services for Carlos Alday Jr., 31, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Davis Memorial Gardens. He was born Jan. 26, 1991, and died Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will be from from 7-9 p.m. today in the funeral home chapel.
Detroit Benton
Services for Detroit Benton, 22, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Davis Memorial Gardens. He was born Feb. 25, 2000, and died Jan. 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Roger Grimes
Services for Roger Grimes, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Burial with military honors will follow. He was born July 30, 1957, and died Jan. 26, 2023. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Carroway Funeral Home.
Paul Hollingsworth
Services for Paul Hollingsworth, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. He was was born Jan. 9, 1945, and died Jan. 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday prior to services.
Pastor Billy Joe Knight
Services for Pastor Billy Joe Knight, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wallace Chapel Cemetery. He was born June 8, 1930, and died Jan. 24, 2023. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
