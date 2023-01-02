Death notices Jan 2, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christy (Dennis) McClellandServices for Christy (Dennis) McClelland, 53, of Hudson, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 21, 1969, and died Jan. 1, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christy Dennis Death Notice Hudson Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMichaels coming to Lufkin in 2023Juvenile dies after shooting, another juvenile arrested on murder chargeAngelina County grand jury indicts commissioner for third timeBurke United Methodist Church unveils new name, pastorFamily suing restaurant, TABC investigatingIdaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD studentMultiple events bring food, festive fun to ring in new yearTop 10 stories of 2022: Murders, manslaughter and homicides continue to dominate headlines in 2022POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report two arrestsCounty officials to take office, commissioners approve bonds Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
