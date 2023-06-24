Death notices Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary PinkneyServices for Mary Pinkney, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Cedar Grove. She was born March 16, 1943, and died June 9, 2023. Colonial Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Architecture Religion Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpare relationship causes awkward splitSheriff's office releases name of Lufkin man who died shortly after being detained at Angelina County JailDollar General's pOpshelf concept to bring discount shopping with an upscale vibe to LufkinMan charged with 3rd-degree felony after two alleged assaults reported within 30 daysLufkin's Freddy's set to open June 27Lufkin Majors roll to 15-0 win over Rose Capital EastContractor confirms Lufkin project will be new Atwoods storeLufkin’s Coutee signs with SaintsHackers leak documents they say were stolen in SFA attack, plan to auction dataLarsen stellar as Majors punch ticket to final Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.