Death notices Feb 8, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hollis ‘Brother’ StringerGraveside services for Hollis “Brother” Stringer, 88, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Gann Cemetery. He was born Aug. 11, 1934, and died Feb. 5, 2023. Gipson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesParents of one of two SFA students who died in crash file $1 million lawsuit against 18-wheeler driver, trucking companyDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson DriveLufkin teen taken to Conroe hospital after wreck at King's RowHealth district establishing hiring protocol, discusses ‘whistleblower’ lettersCrash report: 18-wheeler driver failed to yield right of way in accident that led to deaths of two SFA studentsMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathEmergency personnel responding to call about man being hit by trainHaywood pleads guilty to 2022 murderRichland Chambers white bass guide recounts surprise battle Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.