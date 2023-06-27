Death notices Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joe L. Spangler, Sr.Graveside services for Joe L. Spangler Sr., 87, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gann Cemetery. He was born July 3, 1935, and died June 25, 2023. Carroway Funeral Home, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Religion Public Administration Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpare relationship causes awkward splitDollar General's pOpshelf concept to bring discount shopping with an upscale vibe to LufkinContractor confirms Lufkin project will be new Atwoods storeMan charged with 3rd-degree felony after two alleged assaults reported within 30 daysDitsworth pitches Majors to district titleLufkin's Freddy's set to open June 27Hackers leak documents they say were stolen in SFA attack, plan to auction dataSheriff's office releases name of Lufkin man who died shortly after being detained at Angelina County JailFormer Lufkin Daily News editor/publisher Joe Murray dies at 82Lufkin Minors smash way to title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
