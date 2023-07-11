Death notices Jul 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald JonesServices for Donald Jones, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Garden. He was born Feb. 1, 1949, and died June 30, 3023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Lufkin firefighters sue city, seek $1 millionMan charged with driving stolen motorcycle while in possession of methAngelina County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in East TexasSpare relationship causes awkward splitEllen Trout Zoo’s female Maasai giraffe diesDuo charged with delivery of meth, cocaine, PCP and marijuana after allegedly evading traffic stop on Frank AvenueNew AB/C director embraces coming home, slowing downLufkin Juniors take Section 1 titleFood, foam and fireworks highlight festive FourthLufkin Minors rock way to Section 1 title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
