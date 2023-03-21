Death notices Mar 21, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy Wayne GilcreaseBilly Wayne Gilcrease 66, of Center, died on March 16, 2023. No funeral services have been planned at this time. Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries The Press Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest 4 teenagers in slaying at Cabbage Patch ClubSheriff’s Office IDs victim of weekend shooting at Cabbage Patch ClubLufkin native new chief health officer for Harris Health SystemMan killed in hit-and-run identified as state launches pedestrian safety campaignAbsolutely Fiction owners say book hasn't closed on their storyCentral honors Brooks, tops DibollLHS senior Kylie Ridings selected as National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalistPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrestsJasper man dies in early Sunday morning in shooting on Charlton RoadNew service alerts landowners when property records are filed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
