Private services for Sarah Beth (Parrish) Bailey, 44, of San Augustine, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. She was born Nov. 27, 1978, and died Jan. 2, 2023.
Elaine Ann Brown
Elaine Ann Brown 72, of Lufkin, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was born Dec. 18, 1950. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held as soon as arrangements can be finalized.
Olna Mae Lehman
Services for Olna Mae Lehman, 89, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pollok Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born Aug. 10, 1933, and died Jan. 3, 2023. Carroway Funeral Home.
Lonnie Eugene Stone
Services for Lonnie Eugene Stone, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home. He was born Dec. 6, 1956, and died Dec. 25, 2022.
Mary Elizabeth (Willey) Sullivan
Services for Mary Elizabeth (Willey) Sullivan, 82, of Broaddus, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery in Broaddus. She was born April 19, 1940, and died Dec. 27, 2022.
