Joyce (Higginbotham) Bryant

Services for Joyce (Higginbotham) Bryant, 91, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Broaddus Pentecostal Church in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery. She was born April 18, 1931, and died March 15, 2023.

