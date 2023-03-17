Services for Joyce (Higginbotham) Bryant, 91, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Broaddus Pentecostal Church in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery. She was born April 18, 1931, and died March 15, 2023.
Aaron Hall
Services for Aaron Hall, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. He was born June 5, 1953, and died March 9, 2023.
Mariyln J Potts
Services for Mariyln J Potts, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Gardens. She was born Sept. 25, 1957, and died March 7, 2023. Colonial Mortuary.
Juanita (McFarland) Seale
Services for Juanita (McFarland) Seale, 75, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Gardens. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, and died March 9, 2023.
Becky Westley
Services for Becky Westley, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. She was born Feb. 3, 2959, and died March 9, 2023.
