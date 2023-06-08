Death notices Jun 8, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juanita LathamMemorial service for Juanita Latham, 75, of Lufkin, will be held at at later date. She was born Jan. 1, 1948, and died June 7, 2023. Gipson Funeral Home, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Public Administration Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDPS report: Both drivers who died in May 19 crash may have contributed to accidentIt's ciao time: Manhattan's closure opens door for Napoli's first Lufkin ventureGobbler's Knob prowler call leads to arrest of man wanted for drug deliveryZavalla man dies in motorcycle crashAngelina Arts Alliance unveils upcoming season; Amy Grant slated for March 2024Deputies seize 271 marijuana plants after man overdoses at grow house6/3/23 Restaurant inspectionsGrand jury indicts 4 suspects in March fatal shootingPolice identify victim of Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crashLocal agencies team up to rescue person trapped in trench Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.