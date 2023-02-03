Harlan Glen Cox

Services for Harlan Glen Cox, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gann Cemetery. He was born Dec. 9, 1933, and died Jan. 30, 2023.

