Services for Harlan Glen Cox, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gann Cemetery. He was born Dec. 9, 1933, and died Jan. 30, 2023.
Carolyn Amelia (Gibson-Dorsey) Ware Gross
Private services for Carolyn Amelia (Gibson-Dorsey) Ware Gross, 85, of Nacogdoches, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. She was born July 15, 1937, and died Jan. 30, 2023.
Jaunita (Chambers) Hall
Services for Jaunita (Chambers) Hall, 90, of Bronson, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Chinquapin Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Dickerson Cemetery. She was born Sept. 10, 1932, and died Jan. 31, 2023. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
J W ‘Bub’ Knight
Graveside services for J W ‘‘Bub’’ Knight, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. He was born June 10, 1932, and died Jan. 30, 2023.
Martha (Milstead) Lindsey
Private services for Martha (Milstead) Lindsey, 78, of San Augustine, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. She was born Aug. 28, 1944, and died Feb. 1, 2023.
Dessie McDaniel
Graveside services for Dessie McDaniel, 80, of Bronson, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chinquapin Cemetery. She was born June 9, 1942, and died Jan. 30, 2023. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Glenda Nell (Johnson) Westerman
Graveside services for Glenda Nell (Johnson) Westerman, 72, of Kennard, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ivie Cemetery in Kennard. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. She was born April 10, 1950, and died Jan. 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.