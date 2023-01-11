Services for Gertrude Bell, 98, of Zavalla, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Baptist Church. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. She was born Sept. 12, 1924, and died Jan. 5, 2023. Gipson Funeral Home.
Danielle Gorman
Services for Danielle Gorman, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gipson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born May 9, 1952, and died Jan. 8, 2023.
DaKody Tyshaun Amhad Hall
Services for DaKody Tyshaun Amhad Hall, 15, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Luke Cemetery in San Augustine. He was born Feb. 14, 2007, and died Jan. 4, 2023. Carroway Funeral Home.
Remedios Jacobo
Mass of Christian Burial for Remedios Jacobo, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, with rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gann Cemetery. He was born Aug. 1, 1949, and died Jan. 8, 2023.
Betty Jean (Peden) Oliver
Services for Betty Jean (Peden) Oliver, 75, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gann Cemetery. She was born June 8, 1947, and died Jan. 9, 2023.
Jimmy Lee Taylor
Services for Jimmy Lee Taylor, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Carroway Cemetery. he was born March 25, 1954, and died Jan. 6, 2023.
