Services for Strafford Grady, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Garden. He was born June 30, 1960, and died Feb. 19, 2023. Colonial Mortuary.
Doshia Hale
Services for Doshia Hale, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Garden. She was born Feb. 3, 1941, and died Feb. 19, 2023. Colonial Mortuary.
Stephen Jennings
Graveside services for Stephen Jennings, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. He was born Sept. 6, 1966, and died Feb. 22, 2023. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin.
John ‘Big John’ Wade
Services for John “Big John” Wade, 70, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the church. Burial will be in Rocky Mount Cemetery in San Augustine. He was born Jan. 6, 1953, and died Feb. 19, 2023. Colonial Mortuary.
Stella Louise (Ford) Wheeler
Services for Stella Louise (Ford) Wheeler, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born March 27, 1948, and died Feb. 19, 2023. Colonial Mortuary.
