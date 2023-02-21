Death notices Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregoria Gomez AguilarGregoria Gomez Aguilar, 80, of Lufkin, died on Feb. 20, 2023. She was born May 9, 1942. Her family will have a memorial service at a later time. Gipson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngelina County commissioners approve changes to sheriff's office2/11/23 Restaurant inspectionsBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Keto Couple closes shop, pivots in new directionResidents needed to conduct home internet speed testSTALLARD: Ask around if you want to learn real historyPolice: Intoxicated driver kills 1, injures 2 in crashRoad to marriage: Lufkin couple who fell in love during driving lessons celebrate 68 years of matrimonyCity and school board election filing period closes for most entities; here's who's runningFire department fights blaze on Cain StreetRaise Your Hand Texas, East Texas residents discuss changes to STAAR, public school accountability system Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.