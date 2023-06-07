Death notices Jun 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mae Dell BrannenServices for Mae Dell Brannen, 100, of Center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 18, 1922, and died June 3, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDPS report: Both drivers who died in May 19 crash may have contributed to accidentZavalla man dies in motorcycle crashPolice identify victim of Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crashGobbler's Knob prowler call leads to arrest of man wanted for drug deliveryMan dies after being struck by vehicle at intersection of Timberland and PaulAngelina Arts Alliance unveils upcoming season; Amy Grant slated for March 2024Deputies seize 271 marijuana plants after man overdoses at grow house6/3/23 Restaurant inspectionsGrand jury indicts 4 suspects in March fatal shootingLocal agencies team up to rescue person trapped in trench Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
