Charlcie Eugene NewburnServices for Charlcie Eugene Newburn, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.Charlcie was born April 20, 1930, and died Feb. 27, 2023.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home
