Reba Gail (Sanders) Chambers
Services for Reba Gail Chambers, 64, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Rosevine Cemetery. Mrs. Chambers was born Jan. 8, 1956, in San Augustine and died Dec. 24, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Virgie Flenoy
Services for Virgie Flenoy, 57, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Flenoy was born Jan. 9, 1963, and died Dec. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Roy C. Patterson
Services for Roy C. Patterson, 81, of Nacogdoches are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Patterson was born Feb. 28, 1939, and died Dec. 26, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
