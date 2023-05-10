Funeral services for Debra Lynn Oliver, 71, of Zavalla, was held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla with Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery in Zavalla.
Mrs. Oliver was born on December 3, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to the late J.L. Mott and Helen (Atkinson) Mott, and died Friday, May 5, 2023, in Huntington, Texas.
Mrs. Oliver was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Zavalla for many years. She was very active in her church and enjoyed singing and reading her Bible. Mrs. Oliver enjoyed riding backroads and the outdoors. She loved animals, especially horses. Above all, Mrs. Oliver loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Emily Oliver of Zavalla; stepson and wife, Charles Oliver, Jr. and Christine of Zavalla; stepdaughters, Davelyn Oliver of Zavalla, and Leah Wiley of Zavalla; grandson and significant other, Cole Oliver and Kendall Tucker; granddaughter and fiancé, Jayci Oliver and Christopher Harrison; step-grandsons, Richard Nicholas, Christopher Oliver, Michael Oliver, Zack Wiley, Wesley Herring and wife Leah, and Blake Herring and wife Jalen; step-granddaughters, Ashley Musick, Lindsey Wiley, Lauren Oliver, and Chelsea Roebuck and fiancé John McCoy; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Joy Flowers of Zavalla; and sister and sister-in-law, Sandra Mott and Tammy Patrick of Lufkin.
Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Charles Aaron Oliver.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Oliver, Robert Oliver, Curtis Evans, Cole Oliver, Christopher Harrison, and David Howard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Oliver, Henry Howard, and Will Donahoe.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to The Joseph House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Frances Tucker of Harbor Hospice and Peggy Gilder, who took great care of her in her last days, as well as the staff at Huntington Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, prior to the funeral service.
