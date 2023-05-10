shafer square sept 2021

Debra Lynn Oliver

Funeral services for Debra Lynn Oliver, 71, of Zavalla, was held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla with Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery in Zavalla.

Tags

Recommended for you