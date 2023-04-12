Funeral services for Deidra Cruse, 57, of Hudson will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Deidra was born April 7, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to Jane (Due) and Larry Chappell, and died Sunday, April 9, 2023 in a local nursing home.
Deidra was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and was a Closing Agent and Manager for Security and Guarantee Abstract Company. One of her favorite pastimes was reading. She loved going to Regan’s golf tournaments and Olivia’s softball tournaments and watching them play. Deidra was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Cruse of Hudson; son, Regan Cruse and fiancée Madison Huggins of Mansfield; daughter, Olivia Cruse of Lufkin; mother, Jane Chappell of Lufkin; brother, Kenneth Chappell of Lufkin; sister, Jana Chappell of Houston; nieces, Lainey Chappell and Sophie Chappell, both of Jasper; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Pallbearers will be Paul Burt, Colton Foisie, Cameron McClendon, Troy Stanbery, Dakota Allen, and Jarrett Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
