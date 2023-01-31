Delton Ray McGuire, 68, of Abilene, was born October 24, 1954, in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Pinkerton) and the late Delton Dail McGuire. He passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Abilene, Texas. On April 28, 1979, Delton married Valerie Jo Wiley. They were happily married for 43 years. Delton was a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving in the USAF as an Airman First Class and in the USAFR as a Staff Sergeant. Delton was a Certified Fund Raising Executive who spent the majority of his professional career raising funds for charitable organizations, most recently the TSTC Foundation. He was a proud father, a kind foster parent, and a doting Paw Paw. He was well known for his dedicated church service, outgoing personality, and strong work ethic. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Valerie Jo Wiley McGuire of Abilene; children, Katherine Mary Condra and husband Brazos of Abilene, Rachel Elane Richards and husband George of Mansfield, and Travis Wiley McGuire of Lampasas; sisters, Linda Murray and husband Bill of Grover Beach, California, and Elane Gordon-Cumming and husband Bruce of Marble Falls; grandchildren Avonlea Joy, Pecos Dail, and Afton Clare Condra, and Wendy Rose and George Albert Richards, III; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Delton believed in the value of higher education. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Floyd Miller TSTC Opportunities Scholarship, c/o TSTC Foundation, 2082 Quantum Loop, Abilene, Texas 79602; or to the Richards-McGuire Family Ministry Endowed Scholarship c/o ACU Foundation, 1600 Campus Court, Abilene, Texas 79601. A memorial service for Delton will be held at Baker Heights Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.