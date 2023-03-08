Denman “Bo” Dunkin
Funeral services for Denman “Bo” Dunkin, 63, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church with Brother Van Johnson, Sheriff Tom Selman, and Judge Raymond Hopson officiating.
Mr. Dunkin was born February 24, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Bessie (Bowen) and Lenwood Denman Dunkin, and died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Dunkin grew up in Zavalla, graduated from Zavalla High School and later resided in Lufkin. Bo was a career law enforcement officer, beginning service with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department in 1978 as a dispatcher/jail officer and was later promoted to patrol deputy. Bo was chosen for appointment into the Texas DPS Academy and was a member of Class C-82 and began his DPS service in June 1982. Upon graduation from the Academy, Bo was assigned as a Highway Patrol Trooper and stationed in Groveton and later Lufkin. Bo later promoted into the Aircraft Section and served as a DPS pilot. Bo returned to uniformed service and worked highway patrol and commercial vehicle enforcement before returning to Aircraft as a Tactical Flight Officer on the Longview and Houston helicopters. Bo retired from the DPS in October 2016 with 34 years of service. Bo continued to serve his community as a school police officer in Zavalla and a deputy constable for Angelina County Precinct One until his hospitalization. Bo received numerous awards and recognition for his law enforcement service. Bo loved his grandchildren dearly and spoiled them in every way possible. He enjoyed photography, sports, loved fishing and being on the lake.
Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Teresa (Hopkins) Dunkin of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Cody Hawley of Huntington and Kelli and Nick Thomason of Lufkin; grandchildren, Ryan Bowen Thomason and Reese Blaire Thomason; niece, Katrina and husband Ruston Smith of Hudson; great-nephews, Riley Smith, Reed Smith, both of Hudson, and Jarrod Dunkin of Lufkin; great-niece, Hannah and husband Craig Flournoy of Lufkin; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lenwood Dee Dunkin.
Pallbearers will be Cody Hawley, Nick Thomason, Riley Smith, Reed Smith, Ryan Hopson, Kolby Hopson, Johnny Due, Johnny Purvis, and Bryan Henry.
Honorary pallbearers will be his DPS family and friends and nephews, Daniel Brashear and Timothy Melton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lufkin High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, in memory of Denman “Bo” Dunkin, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Texas 75915, for students who want to major in law enforcement.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
