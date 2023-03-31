Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Diane Mullins Pennington

Diane Mullins Pennington, beloved wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, aunt and Educator, passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 (her birthday) due to complications from cancer. She faced her death with the courage, grace and dignity befitting the wonderful lady that she was.

