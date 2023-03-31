Diane Mullins Pennington, beloved wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, aunt and Educator, passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 (her birthday) due to complications from cancer. She faced her death with the courage, grace and dignity befitting the wonderful lady that she was.
While her family always came first, one of the great joys of her life was the relationship she had with her students. Each one of “her kids” was precious to her and she treasured her years as an Educator.
Survivors include husband, Bob Pennington; mother, Ruth Mullins; aunt, Jenese Groth; brother, Ted Mullins and wife Adrian of Jeffersonton, VA, sister-in-law, Mary Mullins; brothers-in-law, Bill Pennington, Jr. and wife Carrie of Statesboro, GA, Jon Lee Pennington and wife Kari Leigh of Lufkin; children, Marcie Pennington and roommate/”adopted daughter” Tamara Harlow of Muldrow, OK, Payton and wife Amanda Pennington of Murray,KY; grandchildren, Luke Wayne Pennington, Melody Pennington and Cadence Lynnae Pennington (due July 22nd); nephew, Josh Mullins and wife Calynn of Weatherford, TX; nieces and nephews, Chloe, Courtney, Carly and Caity Diane Mullins, Jennifer and Jared Habits and children Will and Ben, Kayce and Jett Williams and children Quinn, Noah, and Trust, Erin and Josh Hammock and children Henry and Amos, Jon Evan and Ethan Lee Pennington; great-niece and great-nephew, Tinley and Tanner Mullins.
Diane was preceded in death by her grandmother, Osie Lancaster; father, Howard Mullins; brother, Gregg Mullins; and sister-in-law, Pattye Mullins.
A celebration of her incredible life will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel and Carroway Family Reception Room. Casual dress is preferred.
Donations to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or a library of your choice in lieu of flowers is preferred.
