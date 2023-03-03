Funeral services for Don Williamson, 81, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Homer Cemetery.
Mr. Williamson was born May 21, 1941 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Mildred Sally (Haygood) and Henry Samuel Williamson, and died Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in a local hospital.
Don was a lifelong resident of Lufkin, and graduated from Lufkin High School Class of ‘59. He retired from Lufkin Conroe Telephone Exchange after 38 years of service. He was an avid hunter, bass fisherman, motorsports enthusiast, and a Dallas Cowboys fan. His favorite thing was spending time at his beloved camp house in the woods. Don was a member of Fuller Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lynda Williamson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tish and Jack Bryant of Lufkin; granddaughter, Miranda Stepherson of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Natalie Bocock; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley Williamson, Dorothy and Roy Lankford, all of Lufkin, Janice and W.D. Wright of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn Williamson, Freddy Williamson; and sister, Sammie Hardy.
Pallbearers will be Oval Terry, Johnny Kendrick, Bubba Johnson, Craig Childers, Brad Wright, and Jerry Mack Hardy.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
