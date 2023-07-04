Funeral services for Donald "Bo" May, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Donald Ray May, also known as "Bo", and "Grandbo" went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 30th, 2023, at 2:07 p.m., while holding the hand of the love of his life, Cheryl May. He was born on September 15, 1944, in Weches, Texas, to the late John William May and Ruth Marie (Harkins) May.
Bo was a lively, spit-fire man who expressed how he felt. His contagious grin and spunky personality kept those around him on their toes and in laughter. Bo was a lifetime lover of deer and hunting. He enjoyed anything camouflage and especially his pointed toe snake boots and notorious cowboy hats. Throughout his life, Bo kept a smile on the face of those he loved with his witty personality and clever comebacks. His wife, children, and grandchildren reminisce on four-wheeler adventures and catching/tagging baby deer. The countless stories of his childhood, stories about raising his children Shannon and John and asking his granddaughter, Brittny Davis to give him grand babies will live on in his surviving family's lives. Although we may not have his hysterical stories, witty grin, and spunky personality, we will always have him in our hearts. So, with a heavy, yet peaceful heart, although we know you win — we say for the last time, Grandbo, we absolutely love you more. You will forever be in our hearts, and we know that your remarks will always remain in our hearts.
Mr. May worked and owned May Brothers Truck Service, alongside his brother William May for many years. He also was the owner of 4 Bar M Deer Farm.
Mr. May is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cheryl (Bates) May of Lufkin; daughter, Shannon May; son and daughter-in-law, John and Jennifer May; grandchildren, Tomie May, Brittny Davis and husband Josh, Haley Thompson and husband Seth, and Jennah Przybiski; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Davis, Grayson Bridges, Remy Przybiski, Ronnie Reddin, Stoke and Kollyns Thompson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jerry and Carolyn Carlisle; along with other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Florine Brown, McDonald May, Maxine Basey, Elizabeth Weeks, Margie Tindall, and William May; niece, Leisa Carlisle Spears; and mother-in-law, Christine "Tetot" Bates.
Pallbearers will be John May, Josh Davis, John Brown, Keith Carlisle, Johny Carlisle, Jonathan Bridges, and Wayne Weeks.
Honorary pallbearer will be Grayson Bridges.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided, especially Anna Wars and Terri Maberry.
Special Memorial may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 209 Christie St., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.