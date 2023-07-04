shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Donald "Bo" May, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Donald Ray May, also known as "Bo", and "Grandbo" went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 30th, 2023, at 2:07 p.m., while holding the hand of the love of his life, Cheryl May. He was born on September 15, 1944, in Weches, Texas, to the late John William May and Ruth Marie (Harkins) May.