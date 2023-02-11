Donald Wayne Thigpen
Donald Wayne Thigpen, born October 11, 1944, in Lufkin, TX, passed away on February 6, 2023, in San Antonio, TX at the age of 78.
Donald Wayne Thigpen
Donald Wayne Thigpen, born October 11, 1944, in Lufkin, TX, passed away on February 6, 2023, in San Antonio, TX at the age of 78.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia ‘George’ Thigpen, son Andrew Wayne Thigpen, brother Alvis Thigpen, sister-in-law Linda Thigpen, parents Maurine Thigpen Dickerson and Harvey S. Thigpen.
He is survived by his daughters Heather and husband Marty Keller of Temple and Alanna and husband Floyd ‘Skip’ Skipper of Hondo; and his grandchildren, Jordan Keller Frantzen and husband Andrew of Boerne, Mikayla Don Keller, Mikenzie Drew Keller, Cheyenne Drew Skipper, and Cody Don Wayne Skipper. He was blessed with three great grandchildren Jaxon, Kennedy and Dylan Frantzen. He is also survived by his siblings Harvey Joe Thigpen and wife Jimmie, Pat Walsh and Husband James, Nelda Briggs and husband Jack, twin brother Ronald ‘Ron’ Thigpen, Terry Thigpen and wife Mary, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don served two years in the US Army and was stationed in Korea while his twin brother Ron was stationed in Vietnam. Don married his wife Sylvia ‘Goerge’ at a young age and moved several times throughout their marriage due to his construction work. They finally settled in Boerne 1979 and shortly after moving to Boerne, Don was in an almost fatal car accident that changed his life forever. After the car accident he was wheelchair bound for what he would say a couple years. Once recovered he fulfilled his dream of opening his own company, Thigpen Construction. From the success of his business, he was able to build a life for him and George as they have always dreamed. With his extended battles with cancer for many years the tough decision was made to retire and close the business. Don spent all his free time with friends and family over the last 35 years at his hunting lease in El Indio. He loved traveling with his wife and children hunting and fishing in as many exotic places as he could. He enjoyed his travels to Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, Alaska, Argentina, and Mexico. Nothing was more important to him than spoiling and spending time with his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Ebensberger Fisher Funeral home. The graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, February 18, 2023, 2:00pm at the Boerne City Cemetery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.