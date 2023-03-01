Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Donna “Bray” Fredregill, 65, of Huntington will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Trey Thompson and Brother Covale McRae officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.

Mrs. Fredregill was born September 26, 1957 in Monahans, Texas to the late Dalpha Joy (Williams) and Jesse O’Dell Brown, and died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her children.

