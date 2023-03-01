Funeral services for Donna “Bray” Fredregill, 65, of Huntington will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Trey Thompson and Brother Covale McRae officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.
Mrs. Fredregill was born September 26, 1957 in Monahans, Texas to the late Dalpha Joy (Williams) and Jesse O’Dell Brown, and died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her children.
Donna worked her whole life, but enjoyed her time at Moore Bros. most of all. She was a well known and loved member of her community. She was the first to give and the first to forgive. She was the standard of a loving mother. Her passion was her children and grandchildren. Donna enjoyed fishing, camping, and Flamingo Bingo. And don’t you get in front of the TV if wrestling was on!!
Survivors include her children, Kim and Bryan Simmons of Lufkin, Krista and Darrell Markham of Hemphill, Covale and Dee McRae of Huntington; grandchildren, Savanna, Shelby, Rickie, Malcom and Amber, Christian and Saber, Elizabeth, Savannah, Logan, Trevor, Aubrey, Jennifer, Courtney, Billy, Strider, Little Man, Jeremiah, Ethan; great-grandchild, Stella; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rickie and Gina Brown, Terry Bray, James and Shirley Bray, Richard Rash — her “Bonus Son”; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann and Jerrald Rekieta, Rhonda and Larry Torres; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack Fredregill; grandchildren, Brandon Page, Jason Brown; and sisters, Joyce Bray and Joy Faye Calhoun.
Pallbearers will be Rickie Rash, Christian Rash, Malcom Rash, Elizabeth Rash, Shelby Simmons, Savanna Simmons, Trevor Wood, and Richard Rash.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rickie Brown, Terry Bray, James Bray and Larry Torres.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dena Goodwin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
