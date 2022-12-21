Doris Lane (Hartley) Jones, 89 years of age, passed away in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday December 15, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.
Doris was born November 11, 1933 in Fort Deposit, Alabama to James and Judy Hartley. She had one older brother, James Edward Hartley. Doris had fond memories of growing up in the small Southern town of Fort Deposit.
Doris married James Alexander Jones on April 18, 1952. They built a wonderful life together with their three daughters, Lynn, Sherry, and Laura Jo. They spent most of those years in the piney woods of East Texas.
Doris was affectionately known as ‘Dot’ to those who knew her well, and ‘Granny’ to the ones she adored the most. She was known for her cooking and baking as well as her gardening. She got her love for flowers from her mother. Doris loved the Lord and spent so much of her time serving in churches over the years. Her favorite scripture was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Hartley and Judy Harrison Hartley; her brother, James Edward Hartley; her husband, James Alexander Jones; and her youngest daughter, Laura Jo Welch.
Doris leaves a legacy of love behind. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Randy Holloway of Lubbock, TX and Sherry and Robin Schlaudt of Lufkin, TX; her grandchildren and their spouses, Joni Holloway of Lubbock, TX, James and Bekah Holloway of Round Rock, TX, Jennifer Schlaudt of Purcellville, VA, John and Elizabeth Schlaudt of Cypress, TX, Jason and Drew Welch of Fort Worth, TX, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Schlaudt of Hammonton, NJ, Joshua and Alee Schlaudt of Mexia, TX, Joel Schlaudt of Washington, DC, Joanna and Andrew Bowden of Rochester, MN, and Jessica Schlaudt of Lufkin, TX; and her great-grandchildren, Hallie, Harlie, Henley, Jillian, Nora, Vienna, Vivian, John Jr, Everly, Lucy, George and Julia.
Doris was laid to rest on December 20, 2022 during a private family service in Lufkin, Texas at Old Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doris’ memory to Old Union Cemetery, c/o Betty Jumper, 461 S. FM 1194, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or The Gideons International, Lufkin West Camp, P.O. Box 1831, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
