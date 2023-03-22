A Celebration of Dorothy Easterday Lovett’s Life, age 92, of Jasper, Texas, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with Rosary being held at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.
Dorothy passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center in Lufkin, Texas.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri and a resident of Jasper, Texas since 1966, Dorothy was a retired Social Worker for the State of Texas. Dorothy married William Eugene Lovett in Kansas City, Missouri on January 20, 1951. She enjoyed reading and playing games. She loved dogs, birds, cats and gardening. Dorothy was a very active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and volunteered for many years at Jasper Share.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Anne Williams and husband Gary of Jasper, Texas, Joe Lovett of Jasper, Texas, Kathleen Hughes and husband David of Lufkin, Texas, Mary Mitchell and husband Mike of Fort Worth, Texas, Laura Burnett and husband Phil of Hurst, Texas, Amy Racke and husband Mike of Powell, Ohio and Teresa McElroy of Lufkin, Texas; brother, David Edward Easterday; twenty-three grandchildren and twenty five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Willeta Easterday; her husband of 45 years, William Eugene Lovett; son, Jim Lovett and brother, John Easterday.
Memorials may be made to The Rural Homeless Network, 414 S. Vallie Ave., Kirbyville, TX 75956, (409) 423-4751 or office@rhnetwork.org.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
