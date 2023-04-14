Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Camp Schroeder, 88, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Laura O’Neill and Stacy Perkins officiating. Interment will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Schroeder was born May 28, 1934 in Quinlan, Texas to the late Sis Melvina (Scott) and Carson Camp, and died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Schroeder had resided in Lufkin for more than 25 years and was a retired Registered Nurse. She also worked as a greeter at Sam’s for 18 years. Mrs. Schroeder was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Tom O’Neil, Phyllis and Bill Sample, Bill Bobb, Sandra (Schroeder) and Artie Hutchinson. Known as “Mamaw”, Dorothy is survived by grandchildren and spouses, Matthew and Lora O’Neill, Daniel and Beth O’Neill, Steven Sample and fiancée Carrie Moore, Jenny and Jake Robertson, Darryl Bobb, Melissa and Greg Staff, Eric and Lauren Hutchinson and Rose Hutchinson. Mamaw is also survived by great-grandchildren, Gene O’Neill, Emmy O’Neill, Taylor Lewallen, Levi Sample, April Lewallen, Joey Sample, Kayden Eudy, Levi Crew and Charlotte Hutchinson. Dorothy’s beloved living sisters and brother-in-law are Melba Jane Kelley and Patsy Nell and John Doyal. She is much loved and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerard “Jerry” Schroeder; daughter, Margaret Ann (Schroeder) Bobb; and sisters Betty Mae Lange, Mattye Faye Dickerson, and Nelda Kay Dickerson.
Pallbearers will be Tom O’Neill, Artie Hutchinson, Bill Bobb, Jimmy Doyal, Matthew O’Neill, Daniel O’Neill, Jenny Roberts and Gene O’Neill.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 or to Harmony Hill Baptist Church Mission Offering Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901. Live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com, with a recorded version available to view for 30 days following the service. Written Memories may be contributed at the same website.
