Douglas Allem, born July 5, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Price A. and Peggy (Raymond) Allem, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Crosby, Texas. He was 73 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 2 o’clock in the afternoon of Friday, December 30, 2022, at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Pastor Eric Johnson of First Baptist Jacksonville will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Mr. Allem grew from the age of six years in Lufkin and moved to the Jacksonville area in 1999. A graduate of Lufkin High School, class of 1968, Mr. Allem attended the first two years of Angelina College’s existence. In 1971, Mr. Allem enlisted in the United States Navy and served two tours of duty in the Vietnam Conflict.
Upon his return he married Bonnie Mills of Lufkin and together reared a family of one boy and one girl.
In 1976 Mr. Allem was elected Angelina County Tax Assessor Collector at the age of 26 and subsequently was re-elected twice, without opposition, serving a total of twelve years. During his tenure he computerized the county’s automobile, voter registration, and ad volorem tax rolls. Mr. Allem also implemented an ownership mapping system using an orthophoto base structure, which contributed to the accurate digitalization of all county ownership records. In addition, Mr. Allem was appointed Chief
Appraiser in 1980 helping to implement the Appraisal District in Angelina County.
Subsequent years saw Mr. Allem consult as a Landman with various companies, traveling across Texas and Louisiana performing title research for oil and gas exploration. Mr. Allem’s last position involved participation in the GIS mapping infrastructure for the 911 system of Cherokee County.
Mr. Allem accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age while attending and being a member for thirty years of First Baptist Church Lufkin. Mr. Allem was a current member of First Baptist Church Jacksonville.
Mr. Allem is preceded in death by his parents Rev. Price A. Allem and Peggy L. Allem; and Sister-in-law Tina Allem.
Left to cherish his memory are son Joshua Allem of Tyler, Texas, daughter Susan Allem of Waco, Texas, and brother Stephan Allem of Crosby, Texas. He is also survived by three nieces: Heather Strickland, Rebekah Lane, and Sarah Hammock.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Jacksonville, 210 Philip Street, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
