Douglas Allem, born July 5, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Price A. and Peggy (Raymond) Allem, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Crosby, Texas. He was 73 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 2 o’clock in the afternoon of Friday, December 30, 2022, at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Pastor Eric Johnson of First Baptist Jacksonville will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.