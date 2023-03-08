Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Dr. Elizabeth A. Reneau

The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. Elizabeth A. Reneau, 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joshua Reneau and Reverend Samuel Reneau officiating. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Woods Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas.