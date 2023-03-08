The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. Elizabeth A. Reneau, 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joshua Reneau and Reverend Samuel Reneau officiating. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Woods Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas.
Dr. Reneau was born February 10, 1937 in San Augustine County, Texas to the late Linnie (Wright) and Pete DuBose, and departed this life on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Dr. Reneau grew up in the Yellow Ridge Community in San Augustine County. At 15, she was married to the love of her life, Bill, Sr. with whom she eventually helped raise four children, mostly on her own, while he served overseas in the US Navy. It is notable that, after World War II, she was part of the workforce of women that helped assemble war planes for the military. Dr. Reneau served as the Principal of Brookeland Elementary School for many years until her retirement. Pursuing her dream, she achieved her Doctorate in Education at the age of 60.
Dr. Reneau loved to shop and always dressed fashionable and elegant. She loved her coffee. She was a formidable contender at the game of 42 and would not be denied. Dr. Reneau cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Due to her ability to rebound from numerous life-threatening health issues, her family doctor called her the 8th wonder of the world.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Bubba Thompson of Pollok; daughter-in-law, Tammy Reneau of Hudson; daughter, Patricia Matthews of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Leesa Reneau of Franklin, Ohio; grandchildren and spouses, Bud and Sharra Green, Joe and Angel Green, Brad and Lakeisha Green, all of Buna, Bob and Jennifer Scott of Hudson, Amanda Aguilar of Pollok, Joshua and Amy Reneau of Nacogdoches, Jared and Sonia Reneau of Kingwood, Bill and Ashley Reneau of Hudson, and April and Michael Allen of Pollok; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings — she was the last of nine; husband, William Edward Reneau, Sr.; son, William Edward “Sonny” Reneau, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra Eddings Reneau.
Pallbearers are Bud Green, Joe Green, Brad Green, Bob Scott, Bill Reneau III, and Jared Reneau.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the services.
