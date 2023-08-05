Dr. Larry Kay of Lufkin passed away peacefully at home on February 2rd , 2023 after a brief illness.
He was born November 4, 1943, in Vinita, Oklahoma to the late Eli Fulton Kay and Rosa Charlotte Johnson Kay.
He attended school in Vinita, Oklahoma and graduated in 1962 from Vinita High School. He remained friends and stayed in contact with several of his classmates. He attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, he graduated in 1965 with a BS Degree. In 1969 he graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. He did his internship at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Following his internship, he was in the U.S Navy Flight Surgery school from September 1970 until March 1971. After he completed his training he served as a Navy flight surgeon from 1971-1974 in Jacksonville, Florida. From 1974-1977 he completed his diagnostic radiology residency at UTMB in Galveston. He served as Chief Resident while at UTMB. He practiced radiology in Lufkin, Longview and Palestine from 1977-1994. While living in Northwest North Carolina for 20 years he practiced radiology, and for 10 years in Ashe County before he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Jeanie Pate Kay, son and wife, Mark and Amy Kay; daughter, Rebecca Reynold; sister, June Nicholas; grandchildren, Drew, David, Molly Kay, Devin, and Jared Reynolds. Along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, brothers, Lloyd Kay, David Kay, Dr. Bill Kay and Dr. Jim Kay; sisters, Ruth Kay, Jane Franklin and Louise Sutley. An over the years his Black Lab family of Max, Tar, Blue, Jake, and Jett who just died July 13, 2023.
He was baptized in the Baptist Church. Over the years he had attended the Episcopal and Presbyterian Church.
He was loved by his family and will be missed by all of us.
